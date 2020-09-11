'BMC's Illegal Action On Kangana Reveals Abuse Of Power; System Needs To Change': Ishkaran

Following the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office by the BMC and the Bombay High Court’s order to stay the process, advocate Ishkaran Bhandari stated that illegal actions of Municipal Corporations such as breaking down properties of people they are against and allowing violations by people they favour is an abuse of power.

Bhandari implied that the Shiv Sena-ruled civic body was using its power to carry out illegal actions on Kangana Ranaut’s property while taking no action against the politicians or other influential persons for violating the rules. He stressed that such a system needs to change in Maharashtra.

The illegal actions of Municipal Corporations in breaking houses of people who they don’t like & allowing major illegal violations of politicians/rich they like is another example of too much power in hands of bureaucrats.



Systems need to change. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) September 11, 2020

BMC demolishes part of Kangana's office

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. On the next day, BMC officials pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished. They then broke the lock of the premises and partially demolished the building before Ranaut's lawyer moved the HC, which gave her interim relief from the demolition process.

BMC vs Kangana Ranaut

Pulling up Mumbai's civic body BMC for its partial demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, said that BMC's action was not bonafide, smacking of 'malafide'. In the order, the HC bench comprising of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla, notes that the civic body had woken up from its slumber 'overnight' regarding 'unauthorised' works.

On Thursday, the Bombay HC directed that the interim stay on the demolition, enforced on Wednesday, shall continue till the next hearing. The bench comprising of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla has directed Kangana Ranaut to file her amended petition by September 14 and has asked the BMC to file a response by September 18.

