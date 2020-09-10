BMC Vs Kangana Ranaut: Bombay HC Adjourns Matter Till September 22, Stay Order To Continue

The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, has adjourned its hearing till September 22 in the petition filed by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's against the demolition of her property by the BMC. The HC has directed that the interim stay on the demolition, enforced on Wednesday, shall continue till the next hearing. The bench comprising of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla has directed Kangana Ranaut to file her amended petition by September 14 and has asked the BMC to file a response by September 18.

Arguments in court

The Queen actor's counsel Rizwan Siddiquee, on Thursday, urged the bench to provide some time as he needs to amend the petition to state additional facts to file a rejoinder to BMC's affidavit. On the other hand, BMC's counsel - Joel Carlos - submitted that the petitioner (Kangana) has no case that her building is approved and that the construction was a sanction. BMC also urged the bench to pass an order stating that the Bollywood actor should not make any alterations or carry out any construction while the demolition is stayed, to which the court agreed.

Kangana’s home demolished

A portion of Kangana’s office-cum-residential property that ran her production house Manikarnika Films, situated at Pali Hill in Mumbai’s Bandra, was demolished on Wednesday. This was after two days of drama, first with officials examining the property and pasting a ‘stop work’ notice on the next day over alleged illegal constructions. Giving her 24 hours to produce permission, the BMC swung into action as soon as the time lapsed.

The actor was on her way to Mumbai from Manali when the incident occurred. Most of the damage was already done as the Bombay High Court stayed further action and condemned the ‘malafide action’ of the BMC.

Maha Guv enters fray

Unhappy with the ongoing tussle between Maharashtra government and the, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari summoned Principal Advisor to CM, Ajoy Mehta, earlier in the day to express displeasure over BMC's action, sources informed. The Governor is expected to make a report and submit it to the Centre, sources added.

