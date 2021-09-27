Bommai Hits Back At Siddaramaiah's 'Talibani' Jibe, Calls Congress Party Of 'gulamagiri'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday slammed the Congress as a party of gulamagiri (slavery), responding to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah's claim that the BJP are "Talibanis."

He claimed the former Chief Minister was "frustrated" and that his statement was unfit for the position he previously held. Bommai said in response to a question on Siddaramaiah’s statement, "It (Congress) is a party of ‘gulamagiri’ (slavery), so they see patriotism also in a different way. Ours is a party of patriotism, they are party of gulamagiri."

He told reporters in Hubballi that India was deprived of the opportunity to compete at the global level as a result of Macaulay's education strategy followed by Congress during their tenure.

“Now Narendra Modi (as Prime Minister) has brought in a new education policy ensuring revolutionary changes in the education system that can take our children, especially those from rural areas, into the 21st century knowledge era, but they (Congress) are finding faults in that too,” he added.

Siddaramaiah hits BJP

On Sunday, Congress leader Siddaramaiah launched a scathing attack on the saffron party, saying, "BJP is Talibani." He further claimed that the RSS is in charge of Karnataka's government. The former Karnataka Chief Minister then went on to assert that both the BJP and the RSS have descended from German dictator Hitler. Siddaramaiah was speaking at an event, where he went to deliver ration kits to needy people and relief cheques to families that lost their members to COVID-19. The former Chief Minister said, "RSS and BJP are from Hitler's 'Vamsha' (genealogy). BJP are Talibanis. Be careful about them."

Siddaramaiah further claimed that the BJP always rises to power through the 'backdoor' since they do not receive the people's blessings. In an attempt to clarify his statement, the Congress leader added, "BS Yediyurappa brought his party to power by poaching our MLAs through 'Operation Kamala', now they have removed him from the Chief Minister post." He noted, "Now Basavaraj Bommai is the Chief Minister, he is made the CM by RSS and Yediyurappa, he has to abide by them. With BJP's mask, RSS does the driving (of administration)."

