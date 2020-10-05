NCP Launches LGBT Cell For Social, Financial Empowerment: 'Bringing Them Into Mainstream'

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has launched a dedicated cell for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community to accommodate them in the social mainstream and provide a platform for them to their issues. The constitution of the cell, to be headed by Mumbai-based transgender activist Priya Patil, was announced by Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule in the state capital on Monday.

"The LGBT community faces a number of education and health problems. We will continue our efforts to bring them into the mainstream, as promised in the NCP election manifesto. Today we have taken a step forward to fulfill this promise," Jayant Patil said. "Priority will be given to resolving the issues of the LGBT community through this cell and programs for their social, educational, financial empowerment will prove to be successful in the future," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sule said the party felt the need to form a dedicated cell for the LGBT community to ensure they get equal rights and the cell will address problems of the gay community. She said Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde had decided to set up a welfare board for gay community issues, which will be taken up in the near future.

"The NCP is the first party in the country to set up a Yuvati (young women) Cell. Today, the NCP has become the first party in the country to set up a gay cell. We believe in action, so this cell is established," she added.

Last year, Sule, a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, signed a petition urging the Modi government to vote in favour of the United Nations Mandate on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI). India had however abstained.

READ | Hathras Horror: NCP MP Supriya Sule Slams UP Govt On Women Safety, Urges Detailed Probe

READ | If 'antisocial Elements' Were Babri Culprits, Why Didn't Judge Call Them?: NCP's Memon

"In Maharashtra, the LGBT group is 10-12%. Their issues are not taken care of by the society, but through this cell, we will take care of them, take initiative for equality, employment and bring them into the mainstream," said Priya Patil, State President of the cell. Apart from Patil, the cell will have 13 other office-bearers, the Sharad Pawar-led party said in a statement.

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court had in September 2018 decriminalised homosexuality. The judgment was commended internationally and hailed by LGBTQ rights groups.

READ | NCP Stand On Maratha Quota Clear, Ajit Pawar After Son's Tweets

READ | Congress And NCP 'upset' With Raut-Fadnavis Meet; Sharad Pawar Meets CM Uddhav: Sources