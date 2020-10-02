Hathras Horror: NCP MP Supriya Sule Slams UP Govt On Women Safety, Urges Detailed Probe

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate a detailed inquiry into the Hathras gangrape case. Referring to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra being stopped from meeting the victim's family and the statements by the Uttar Pradesh administration, she opined that the state government is hiding something.

Additionally, she alleged that UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who also holds the Home portfolio, had remained silent on the three rapes cases in the state that had come to the fore in the last two days. According to her, the state government should step down if it was unable to ensure women's safety in UP.

Three rape cases in UP came to the fore in two days. State's Home Minister and CM haven't spoken anything. I request PM that there should be a detailed inquiry. If Yogi government is unable to work for women safety in the state, then they should resign: Supriya Sule, NCP https://t.co/3BpP4uShyb — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

What is the Hathras case?

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was brutally gang-raped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 29. Four persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

Amid huge protests outside the hospital demanding justice for the deceased woman, her body was brought to the village by the police at around 1 am on Wednesday. In an official statement, the Hathras Police refuted the notion that the body was forcefully cremated in the dead of the night without conducting the final rites. However, the victim's family claimed that its request for the body to be taken to the house and carrying out the cremation after sunrise was turned down by the police.

The UP government announced that her kin will be given Rs.25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house. Also, one family member will get a government job. A three-member SIT has been formed to probe the case, which will be heard in a fast-track court. On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court took suo moto cognizance of this horrific crime, seeking a response from the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, Assistant Director-General of Police Law & Order, Hathras District Magistrate, and the Superintendent of Police by October 12.

