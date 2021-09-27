BSP National Spokesperson Calls UP Cabinet Expansion An 'eyewash'

Sudhindra Bhadoria, a national spokesperson for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), stated on Monday that the extension of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet before the state Assembly election is an 'eyewash.'

Bhadoria said, "The Cabinet expansion ahead of the elections is nothing but an eyewash. The people will not fall into the trap. The public knows that the government has not taken any initiative to reduce the prices of essential commodities, generate employment for youth and solve the farmers' issue. Voters of the state will analyse the government on these parameters, and they will throw out the BJP government."

In response to the state government's decision to raise the state advisory price (SAP) for sugarcane by Rs 25 per quintal, he said, "During the BSP regime, then CM Mayawati had doubled the SAP for sugarcane. But now in the past five years, the government has not increased the price of sugarcane by even 10 per cent."

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath increased the sugarcane payment from Rs 325 to Rs 350. Bhadoria went on to say that the government should clear the unpaid sum of Rs 10,000 crore to provide relief to sugarcane farmers.

Mayawati lashes out at BJP

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of attempting to "mobilise votes" based on caste by inducting new ministers into Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet months before the state votes to elect a new government. The BSP chief took to Twitter to warn Uttar Pradesh voters about the state's government's "dual character," claiming that not only has the BJP-led government failed to take any concrete steps for the development of the sections that the BJP is allegedly trying to appease by inducting new ministers into the UP Cabinet, but it has also halted projects that were promised during her administration.

UP cabinet expansion

Seven new ministers were sworn in as members of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Sunday, ahead of early next year's Assembly elections. Before the state goes to the polls next year, the move is considered an attempt to redress the caste balance by giving more representation to the most backward castes in the UP Cabinet.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/@Sudhindra Bhadoria-Twitter