'All Our Strengths In Place': BSP Welcomes Cabinet Decision To Cut Salary Of MPs By 30%

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has welcomed Cabinet's decision to cut the salary of MPs by 30 per cent for one year to aid the fight against COVID 19. The Central Government on Monday decided to slash salaries of Members of Parliament and Union Cabinet Ministers by 30% for one year amid the novel Coronavirus hit to the country. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet has approved an Ordinance amending the salary.

Speaking to news agency, Bhadoria said that at this time of crisis, all our resources need to be put in place to contain the outbreak. He further acknowledged the effort of BSP chief Mayawati, stating that she has already given a call to all party MLAs and MP's funds.

"This step of the government is welcomed. At this moment, the nation is going through a serious crisis of Coronavirus. All our resources and all our strength has to be put in place to check the spread of the coronavirus," Bhadoria told ANI.

"I must also say that national president of Bahujan Samajwadi Party Behan Mayawati has already given a call to all party MLAs and Members of Parliament that they should contribute a large portion of their MPLAD and MLA funds for the Coronavirus victims," he added.

Earlier in the day, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel, on Monday, said that it was the least one could do to help fellow citizens. However, he added that the Central government could save Rs 20,000 crores by scrapping Central Vista redevelopment project. India's current Coronavirus (COVID-19) tally stands at 4067 cases, with 109 deaths.

Earlier in the day, the Central Government decided to slash salaries of Members of Parliament and Union Cabinet Ministers by 30% for one year amid the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet has approved an Ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30% w.e.f. April 1 for a year.

Javadekar said that an amendment in this regard will be tabled in Parliament once the House is back in session, but the Ordinance, which temporarily allows the law to take effect for six months, kicks into effect the change.

Moreover, the PM Modi Cabinet approved temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 and 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for two years — Rs 7900 crores — will go to the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI).

The CFI is the account of the revenue the Government of India receives — via income tax, Customs, central excise and the non-tax revenue — and the expenses it makes, excluding exceptional items. Essentially, a sum of Rs 500 crore from the Consolidated Fund of India is transferred to the Contingency Fund of India for dealing with any emergency situation.

