Budget 2021 Will Help Few Big Companies, Saddle Us With Inflation: Kejriwal Echoes Rahul

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam presented Union Budget 2021-2022 on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that this budget is to benefit a few big companies only. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Chief Minister also said that Union Budget 2021-22 will only work to increase the problems of the common people with inflation.

READ | ‘Illogical & Frivolous’: CM Amarinder On AAP's Demand To Deploy Punjab Police For Farmers

CM Arvind Kejriwal condemns Union budget 2021-22

यह बजट चंद बड़ी कम्पनियों को फ़ायदा पहुंचाने वाला बजट है।



ये बजट महंगाई के साथ आम जन-मानस की समस्याएं बढ़ाने का काम करेगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2021

READ | Union Budget 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Delivers Post-budget Address; 'Govt For Farmers'

Budget proposals rest on 6 pillars: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the Budget 2021-2022 proposals are based on the following six pillars:

Health & well-being

Physical & financial capital & infrastructure

Inclusive development for aspirational India

Reinvigorating human capital

Innovation & R&D

Minimum Govt and Maximum Governance

Centre's efforts during COVID-19 lockdown

Highlighting the Centre's efforts to tackle the situation during the lockdown, Sitharaman remarked that "The Government stretched its resources for the benefit of the poorest of the poor. The PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, the three Aatmanirbhar Bharat packages, and subsequent announcements were like five mini-budgets in themselves."

READ | Union Budget 2021: Bahi Khata To Budget App, 3 Major Changes In Traditions This Year

While talking about the role played by self-reliant India or Aatmanirbhar Bharat package in 2020, she stated, "In May 2020, Government announced the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package, to sustain the recovery further we also rolled out two more Atmanirbhar packages. The total financial impact of all packages including measures taken by RBI was estimated to be about Rs 27.1 lakh crores."

"Within 48 hours of announcing a three-month-long complete lockdown, the Prime Minister had announced the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna valued at 2.76 lakh crores which provided free food and grains to 800 million people, free cooking gas for 80 million families for months, and cash directly to over 400 million farmers," the FM said while focussing on the contribution of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

READ | After AAP, SAD Rushes To Ghazipur Border; Asserts Party's Full Support To Rakesh Tikait