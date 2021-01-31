After AAP, SAD Rushes To Ghazipur Border; Asserts Party's Full Support To Rakesh Tikait

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday reached the Ghazipur border to extend their support to the farmers' protest, meeting Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait. SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal who reached the Delhi-UP border lauded Tikait for following the footsteps of 'towering farmer leader', his father Mahender Singh Tikait asserting that his party stood with him and the farmers. Moreover, Badal also urged more political parties to come by and extend their support to the farmer leaders and unite for a 'greater cause', keeping politics aside.

"I congratulate Rakesh Tikait ji for his fight against the farm laws. All farmers are grateful to him. Our party stands with him," said Badal. "We must strengthen this front further to ensure the Kisan Andolan is a resounding success," he added.

Political parties rush to Ghazipur border

This comes days after AAP MP Sanjay Singh reached the Kisan Mahapanchayat at UP's Muzaffarnagar, vowing to standby the protesting farmers, proclaiming that 'if Rakesh Tikait was arrested, we will get arrested with him'.

"This protest will continue till the three farm laws are repealed, without that we won't return home. The way they have treated farmers and India, even stones will cry. This government is killing humanity. I was worried when Rakesh Tikait cried yesterday. CM Kejriwal also talked to him and told that if Rakesh Tikait is arrested, we will also get arrested with him," he said.

Earlier in the day, Tikait asserted that the Centre-farmer talks would resume only after those who had been arrested in the course of the protests against the Farm Laws were released. "There will not be any agreement under pressure. We will hold discussions on the farm laws' issue only after our people to be released from the jail," he said.

Moreover, responding to PM Modi's 'one-phone call away' invitation to farmers, Tikat stated that while he 'respected' the PM's initiative, the unions demanded the release of their people. "Prime Minister is ours also, we are thankful for his initiative, we will respect it. We want our people to be released," Tikait said.

(With Agency Inputs)