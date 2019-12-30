CAA Is Humanitarian, It Gives Citizenship, Not Snatches One, Says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Criticizing the opposition over the Ctitizenship Amendment Act controversy, Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa has called the amended Citizenship Act a humanitarian step towards the welfare of the minorities who had to flee from the neighbouring countries due to religious persecution. He added that the opposition parties has been trying to create panic among the people.

"The CAA is a humanitarian Act, it gives life to those minorities who came to our country. Nobody will be sent out from the 130 crores Indians. Congress and communists are just creating panic in the people," Yediyurappa said.

'CAA gives, not snatches citizenship'

The Karnataka Chief Minister has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for taking a bold step and assured the people that the Act was meant for giving citizenship and not taking it away from any person.

"No one was scared when the discussion on the CAA was underway in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The CAA gives citizenship, it will not snatch the citizenship of anyone. I congratulate our Prime Minister and Home Minister for taking such a bold decision," Yediyurappa said.

"Nobody has applied for citizenship in Bangladesh and Pakistan. On the other hand, many have applied for citizenship in India and our government has already given citizenship to more than 600 people," he added.

Amid the tensions between Karnataka and neighbouring Maharashtra over the bordering district of Belgaum, Yediyurappa said the state will not cede ‘a single inch of land’.

"As per Mahajan Ayog, it is clear which part has to be given for Maharashtra and Karnataka. Creating this sort of controversy is not fair. Will not give even a single inch of land. I request all people of the border to maintain peace," said the Karnataka CM.

The Belgaum district was part of Bombay Presidency till 1947 and then was a part of Bombay State. In 1956 when states were bifurcated on linguistic basis, Belgaum was added to the newly formed state of Mysore (later renamed Karnataka), when the States Reorganisation Act was passed. Since there was a large number of Marathi speaking population in Belagavi, protests erupted, demanding that the district be incorporated into Maharashtra. Since then, multiple committees and commissions have been constituted to study the issue and give their reports. The Supreme Court is hearing a case regarding the dispute.

