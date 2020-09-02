Cabinet Approves Civil Service Reform 'Mission Karmayogi', More Official Languages For J&K

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved a key civil service reform in the form of Mission Karmayogi. Addressing the media, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar stated that civil servants would get the opportunity to improve their performance on a continuous basis. He termed it as the “biggest” human resource development programme.

He also revealed that the Centre shall introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 in the upcoming Parliament session. As per this legislation, Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, and English will be the official languages of the Union Territory. Moreover, the Cabinet also approved three MoUs- Textile Ministry and Japan for quality evaluation method, between the Mining Ministry and Finland and between the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy and Denmark.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar remarked, “This is a post-recruitment reform where the opportunity will be given to officers and employees to improve their own performance on a continuous basis. This will be called as Karmayogi scheme. With this new reform, people will get efficient officers. There are many good officers but everyone can take benefit of this scheme and improve their efficiency. This is the biggest human resource development programme. We have decided to introduce in Parliament, Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 in which 5 languages- Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi and English will be the official languages. This has been done based on the demand by the people.”

Watch the full press conference here:

#WATCH live from Delhi: Union Cabinet briefs the media over cabinet decisions.

PMHRC to provide strategic direction

On this occasion, Personnel & Training Department Secretary C Chandramouli said that there were multiple impediments such as fragmented training landscape, the evolution of silos at the departmental level, inconsistencies in training priorities and competency and lack of lifelong and continuous learning. He explained that Mission Karmayogi shall create a new national infrastructure for civil services capacity building. This will ultimately result in ease of living, ease of business and citizen centricity.

This scheme has an outlay of Rs.500 crore over a period of 5 years. While the PM’s HR Council (PMHRC) will provide strategic direction to capacity building reforms under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, an expert body called Capacity Building Commission shall harmonise standard training standards. On the other hand, the Cabinet Secretariat Coordination Unit would oversee the plans. A Special Purpose Vehicle will own and operate the online platform iGOT Karmayogi to facilitate world-class learning. Furthermore, the SPV shall charge Rs.431 annual subscription per civil servant.

