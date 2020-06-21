CAPF Veterans Shame Rahul Gandhi 'insensitive & Opportune' Attack After India-China Clash

A few days ago, a group of armed forces veterans had described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's attack on the central government over its handling of the Ladakh border row as "undesirable and deplorable". Now, a few veterans from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have also slammed Rahul Gandhi and asked him to keep politics aside and "support and trust" the armed forces.

'We request you to be sensitive'

In an open letter to Rahul Gandhi, the veterans in a statement said, "We, the veterans from BSF and CRPF with most having served the nation for 35-40 years, wish to share our concern requesting you to observe due care and responsibility towards national security while discussing or raising issues in an open forum which may have potential to render advantage to our adversaries and weaken our position."

"At this time of grave crisis on national security when its armed forces are engaged with the adversary on the ground, some of the issues raised by you appeared to be loaded with political intent and clearly aimed to weaken the government and also has the potential to have an effect on the morale of forces to deal with the aggressor," the statement added.

The former officers include BN Sharma, IG BSF (Retd), Naresh Mehra, IG BSF (Retd), GJ Singh, IG CRPF (Retd) among others. They also referred to the 1962 war with China, noting that India was then led by Jawaharlal Nehru.

Dear @rahulgandhi , few days back, Army veterans expressed their concern over your ill-timed & ill-intentioned questions that could weaken our nation & its forces at this crucial juncture.

The veterans also slammed Rahul Gandhi for asking details of the death of soldiers within hours, with their bodies yet to reach home for their last rites. "It is insensitive and inopportune. They laid their lives defending their country and must be respected and not dragged into political posturing asking the government to broadcast publicly. We request you and your party to be sensitive."

PM actually 'Surender Modi': Rahul Gandhi

Going a step further in his line of attack over the India-China faceoff, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Surender Modi' - playing on but misspelling 'Surrender' - while targeting him on the LAC standoff.

Rahul Gandhi voiced his clear disregard for the appeal made by the Government of India to stay united at a time when international forces are attempting to attack the country's sovereignty and went on to share a report by international news publication - The Japan Times, that alleged that for years Modi 'bent over backward to appease China' and asked if encroachment in Galwan will be 'enough to change India's approach towards China?

This also comes amid statements by MEA and the Indian Army wherein they have maintained that disengagement has taken place at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh and have rejected China 'untenable' claim over India's land. Moreover, Government of India also made it clear in the All Party meet - of which Congress was a part - that India has learned from 'past mistakes' and will not allow 'unilateral change at the LAC'.

