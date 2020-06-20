Amit Shah Gives Befitting Reply To Rahul Gandhi, Shares Message Of Injured Soldier's Kin

Responding to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for raising questions on Galwan valley and the martyred Indian soldiers, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday shared a video of an injured soldier's father. The Home Minister said that the man has a 'message' for Rahul Gandhi who should 'rise above petty politics' at a time when the entire nation is united against Chinese aggression. Shah also said that the Wayanad MP must 'stand in solidarity with national interest.'

In the video, an injured soldier's father says: "The Indian Army is a strong army and can defeat China. Rahul Gandhi you should not politicise this issue, this is not right. My son fought for the country and he will continue to do so. I hope that he gets well soon and then he will again serve the nation."

A brave armyman’s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi.



At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest. https://t.co/BwT4O0JOvl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 20, 2020

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took to Twitter and accused the Prime Minister of surrendering the Indian territory to Chinese aggression. In his tweet, he asked why were the Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan faceoff between India and China. He also demanded specifics about the location where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred during the faceoff.

'Get the facts straight': Jaishankar to Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, when Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre asking why were Indian soldiers at the Galwan valley were 'unarmed,' EAM S Jaishankar responded. Telling the Wayanad MP to 'get the facts straight', Jaishankar clarified that the army of both sides cannot use firearms during faceoff as per 1996 and 2005 agreements and are bound to maintain 'peace and tranquillity'. He also added that is why the Indian soldiers refrained.

LAC faceoff: PM Modi warns China, says 'India capable of befitting reply if instigated'

PM Modi: 'No one has entered India's borders'

Asserting that China is not on Indian soil, PM Narendra Modi, on Friday, said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders, at the all-party meeting chaired by him to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi, gave a stern warning to China, saying that while India wished to maintain peace, it will not stay quiet if provoked. He added that the nation must be proud to know that its 20 Army martyrs who died in Galwan Valley, died fighting till the end. He had then called an all-party meeting to brief all political parties on the situation on the LAC.

China reiterates sovereignty claim on Galwan valley; accuses Indian Army of crossing LAC