Centre Hits Out At 'mischievous Interpretation' Of PM Modi's Comments On LAC Faceoff

Releasing a statement on Saturday on the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Government Of India said that it was made clear to all political parties that it would not allow any unilateral change of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Lashing out at 'some quarters' attempting to give 'mischievous interpretation' to remarks made by the PM, the statement said that he had made it clear that 'in contrast to past neglect on border issues', Indian forces now counter every violation.

The statement also clarified on the question asked by Opposition parties including Congress leaders about the reasons for the Galwan faceoff. "As regard transgression of LAC, it was clearly stated that the violence in Galwan on June 15 arose because Chinese side was seeking t erect structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from such actions."

The statement also clarified on the controversy being created by Opposition parties on PM 's statement that no one entered Indian borders.

"The PM's observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of he LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces...The words of the PM, 'Those who tried to transgress our land were taught a befitting lesson by brave sons of soil,' succinctly summed up the ethos and the values of our armed forces. The PM further emphasized, 'I want to assure you that our armed forces will levae no stone unturned to protect our borders.'"

On questions being raised about the Indian borders after Chinese intrusion, the statement said that the Centre is 'strongly and resolutely' committed to the Indian territory as per the map of India. The statement asserted that Centre will not allow any unilateral change of LAC, adidng that APM was informed 'in great detail' about the borders.



Here is the full statement

PM Modi: 'No one has entered India's borders'

Asserting that China is not on Indian soil, PM Narendra Modi had on Friday, said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders, at the all-party meeting chaired by him to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

Furthermore, he stated that over the years the country had given priority to infrastructure development in border areas to secure its borders. He said that due to the newly built road at the LAC, increased patrolling, vigilance has increased and that 'one could not move an inch towards India's borders, without their knowledge'.

On Thursday, PM Narendra Modi, gave a stern warning to China, saying that while India wished to maintain peace, it will not stay quiet if provoked. He added that the nation must be proud to know that its 20 Army martyrs who died in Galwan Valley, died fighting till the end. He had then called an all-party meeting to brief all political parties on the situation on the LAC.

