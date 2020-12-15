Centre Mulling Legal Action As West Bengal Govt Defies MHA's Summons To Mamata's Officials

The Ministry of Home Affairs is seeking legal advice to take action against five officials after they defied MHA summons on Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government's order, sources said. The Centre may also suspend these three IPS officers and two others, sources added. The MHA on Saturday had summoned three IPS officers of West Bengal to serve in the central deputation, days after the alleged security lapses during BJP chief J P Nadda's visit to the state. Before that it had summoned the Chief Secretary of the state as well as its DGP.

Mamata govt's response to MHA call

In response to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) call to three IPS officers from West Bengal for Central deputation, Mamata Banerjee government on Sunday said 'they can't spare these officials'. "Union Home Ministry has received a response from the government of West Bengal on three IPS officials who were called for Central deputation. The West Bengal government has said that they can't spare these officials for Central deputation," the official said told news agency ANI.

The move by Mamata government further escalated the ongoing tussle between the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and the BJP-led central government following the attack on the convoy of Nadda. Sources said the Centre can call Central services officers on deputation and they may also face some serious disciplinary action for any lapses. They said the state has no role as IAS and IPS officers' cadre controlling authority is DoPT and MHA respectively.

BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy attacked

The convoy of JP Nadda, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal, was attacked on Thursday and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour in West Bengal. The Ministry of Home Affairs had summoned the state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in the state. However, the West Bengal government decided not to send them.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's VIP security has been upgraded with the addition of a "bullet-resistant" car in his convoy during his West Bengal tour. The Union Home Ministry issued an order directing the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to include an armoured vehicle in the convoy of the 64-year-old national general secretary of the BJP and ensure he only travels in that SUV, official sources told PTI.

