Centre Mulls Next Move On Deportation Of Rohingya Refugees From India After CAA

Clarifying India's stance on the Rohingya refugees in India, Union Minster PMO (MoS) Dr Jitendra Singh, on Friday, has stated that the government was considering the next move regarding Rohingya refugees, according to PTI. He clearly stated that Rohingya refugees who have fled from will not be able to get citizenship under the newly amended Citizenship Act. The Rohingya Muslims who fled Myanmar to avoid religious persecution are not eligible to citizenship as the Act offers citizenship to refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Deportation of Rohingyas next: Centre

SC agrees to hear PIL seeking deportation of Rohingyas in four weeks

Calcutta HC stays Rohingya deportation

Earlier on Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court stayed the deportation of a Rohingya couple who had illegally entered India back in 2017 and was about to be deported back by Indian Authorities. The bench had not only issued a stay order but also a notice to the Bengal Government to provide basic amenities to the couple to help them "live a life with dignity." The bench said that it was taking this decision to "uphold the spirit of humanity."

Calcutta HC stays deportation of Rohingya couple to "uphold the spirit of humanity"

India deports Rohingyas

In October 2018, India first deported seven Rohingya men to Myanmar which led to several refugees fleeing the country. India has categorised Rohingya's as illegal migrants and has ordered their deportation. Furthermore, in January, it deported a Rohingya family of five - its second deportation. In August, the SC has agreed to hear the Centre's plea to identify and deport to Myanmar around 40,000 illegal Rohingya Muslims staying in India.

Rohingya Exodus

Nearly 7,40,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to take refuge in several camps in Bangladesh after Myanmar’s military launched a crackdown on the minority group. The crackdown on minorities tarnished Suu Kyi's global image, following which Amnesty International revoked its highest honour -- the Ambassador of Conscience Award that it had conferred on the State Counsellor in 2009. After Suu Kyi’s defence at the ICJ, the human rights organisation in a statement accused the leader of downplaying the severity of the crimes committed against the Rohingya Muslims.

