Bangladesh FM Momen Says Myanmar Has 'softened' Stance On Rohingya Issue Post ICJ Hearing

The Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Abdul Momen said on December 15 that Myanmar has "softened" its stance on Rohingya Muslims. It is after Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi defended the country in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against genocide charges. Reportedly, Myanmar has also invited Momen for a visit which according to the Bangladeshi Foreign Minister "are good initiatives".

Suu Kyi refuted genocide claims during the three-day hearing at the UN court and questioned its jurisdiction in Myanmar’s “internal affairs”. The Gambia, on behalf of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Corporation, accused Myanmar of genocide and had asked the court to order “provisional measures” to stop "ongoing genocidal actions".

The Nobel laureate had questioned the accusations of “genocidal intent” citing that the state actively investigates and punishes anyone involved in wrongdoing.

"Can there be genocidal intent on the part of the state that actively investigates, prosecutes and punishes soldiers and officers who are accused of wrongdoing?” asked Suu Kyi.

On the final day of the hearing, Myanmar’s State Counsellor urged the court to scrap the case from its list and reject the request for provisional measures submitted by the Gambia.

Rohingya Exodus

Nearly 7,40,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to take refuge in several camps in Bangladesh after Myanmar’s military launched crackdown on the minority group. The crackdown on minorities tarnished Suu Kyi's global image, following which Amnesty International revoked its highest honour -- the Ambassador of Conscience Award that it had conferred on the State Counsellor in 2009. After Suu Kyi’s defence at the ICJ, the human rights organisation in a statement accused the leader of downplaying the severity of the crimes committed against the Rohingya Muslims.

“The Court and international community should move swiftly to protect Rohingya and prevent further atrocities. This includes ordering Myanmar to lift discriminatory restrictions, ensure humanitarian access, and cooperate fully with any international investigation,” said Nicholas Bequelin, Amnesty International’s Regional Director.

Suu Kyi receives overwhelming support

The Myanmar leader got overwhelming support back in Naypyitaw following her return from The Hague on December 14. The Nobel laureate waved at the crowd who held placards and chanted slogans in support of the leader.

Suu Kyi’s critics were apprehensive about her decision to be present at the ICJ to defend the charges against Myanmar’s military but it certainly cemented her position in the country where military influences policymaking.

