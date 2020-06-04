BJP MLAs Told Me 'all Is Not Well' With Yediyurappa-led Govt, Claims Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that some BJP MLAs have complained to him that "all is not well" with Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa-led government in the State.

'We will wait and watch'

Speaking at a press conference, Siddaramaiah said, "There are differences in government, their MLAs met me. They also complained to me that not all is well with the BJP government. Yediyurappa is just acting as the Chief Minister for namesake but in reality, his son Vijayendra is working and giving approvals for everything."

"We do not need to destabilise the BJP government, there is no surprise if this government collapses. We will wait and watch," the former Chief Minister said. While responding to Siddaramaiah's claims, Rural Development Minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, said, "Siddaramaiah is daydreaming that BJP MLAs will support him and destabilise the BJP government, which is never going to happen."

Reports of dissidence within BJP

Siddaramaiah's comments have come amid talks of dissent within the BJP following recent meetings by a section of party legislators that set alarm bells ringing in the party. Ministerial aspirations of some senior MLAs and impending election to Rajaya Sabha and state legislative council is said to have triggered the politicking back within the BJP, as over a dozen party legislators, mostly from north Karnataka met at senior MLA Umesh Katti's city residence over food last Thursday.

Rejecting any rift between him and Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah said they both share a good bonding. It was said that Siddramaiah was opposed to Shivakumar's appointment as KPCC chief as it would loosen his grip over the party.

Opposing the state election commission's decision to postpone the gram panchayat polls, the former Chief Minister said the Congress would approach the court in this regard. Last week, the commission had announced the postponement of gram panchayat polls citing COVID-19 pandemic. Out of 6025-gram panchayats, tenure of 5800-gram panchayats would end by June-August 2020.

