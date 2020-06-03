Naidu Comes Down All Guns Blazing At Reddy As YSRCP Completes A Year In Andhra

Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance has led to a 'steep decline' in the overall growth rate of the state. The TDP supremo has labelled the Reddy-administration as 'inefficient and atrocious.' Naidu has also claimed that the state had prospered under the TDP government previously.

Furthermore, Naidu recalled how Jagan Mohan Reddy's 'chaotic regime' has driven away investments not only from Andhra Pradesh but the whole country instead. The former Chief Minister had posted a video on Twitter along with a hashtag - '1 Year of Mass Destruction' - marking one year of the YSRCP rule in the state.

He has also alleged that for the sake of their shares and collections, the ruling YSRCP leaders have 'harassed and chased away' investors. "Once, AP used to be a major attraction at the Davos Economic Forum but now it is seen as no safe haven because of government harassment and bullying victimisation," he said.

Chandrababu Naidu also stated that the people of the state would be safe and happy only if the rulers behave responsibly in accordance with the laws of the land. "The state as a whole would become a laughing stock in the eyes of the world just for the inabilities and inefficiencies of the elected present-day rulers," he said.

(with inputs from ANI)