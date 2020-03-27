Chandrababu Naidu Issues Endless Praise For PM Modi's Anti-Coronavirus Steps; Pens Letter

Over a year after breaking the alliance with the BJP, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday has appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. His applause comes as the Finance Minister announced a relief package for farmers and the poor to combat the unprecedented situation of 21-day lockdown to tackle the rising coronavirus cases. Calling it a 'timely package', Naidu wrote a letter to the PM and said that Modi's government is 'humanity personified'.

In his letter, the TDP chief said: "Support to low wage earners in organised sector and senior citizens are right steps towards protecting them from the ill-effects of COVID-19 lockdown. Efforts to ensure that no Indian goes to bed on empty stomach is proof that your government is humanity personified," he said.

He also hailed PM Modi's Janta Curfew and said: "India, with its huge diversity and large population, is on the edge of COVID-19 threat. However, we are confident that India under your able leadership would effectively retaliate the threat of coronavirus by setting an example to the rest of the world.

COVID-19: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces relief measures for consumers and corporates

However, Naidu also called for the Prime Minister's attention to another sector that works as the backbone of the Indian economy - micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) - suggesting a financial package to stimulate the economy. "It is pertinent, as you are aware, to provide a financial package to stimulate economy in this turbulent time. Under your able guidance and smart leadership, we are confident that very soon India will not only recover from the threat of COVID-19, but also would bounce back to its rightful place in the global economy," he said.

Here's the full letter

MASSIVE: FM Sitharaman announces Rs 1.7 lakh cr Coronavirus relief package; Details here

Finance Minister's relief package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and the affected persons due to the deadly Coronavirus and the lockdown. According to the minister, the package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore, under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana. Sitharaman added that the government is looking at two aspects- cash transfer and food security-related issues.

Here is the full list of the relief package

The Minister further announced that there will be Rs 50 lakh insurance per health care worker-- ASHA workers, paramedics, doctors, nurses, sanitary workers, as a medical insurance cover for them for three months. Along with it, in addition to the already allotted five Kg of rice/wheat per person, an additional 5kg will be free for the poor. With this, an additional one kilogram of pulses according to the regional preference will be provided.

