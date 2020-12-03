Chandrababu Naidu Welcomes 'good Friend' Rajinikanth's Entry Into Active Politics

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday welcomed actor Rajinikanth's decision to enter the political fray, saying that it was 'good' that the Kollywood superstar was entering 'active politics.'

"Rajinikanth is my good friend. It's good that he is entering active politics. I welcome his decision," Chandrababu said at a press conference on Thursday evening.

Rajinikanth's strategic announcement comes at a time when Tamil Nadu is looking towards the 2021 assembly elections. Shortly after Rajinikanth announced that he would launch his party by January next year, many political leaders have come forward to welcome him into politics, some even eyeing a possible alliance with the superstar.

Notably, ruling party AIADMK has already sent an open invitation to the Kollywood superstar. Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam on Thursday opined that 'anything could happen in politics', adding that if there were chances, the AIADMK would enter into an alliance with the Rajinikanth. "I wish Rajinikanth's political entry good luck. In politics anything can happen, if there are chances there will be an alliance (with Rajinikanth)," said Dy CM OPS.

Rajinikanth confirms launch of his political party

Earlier in the day, Rajinikanth announced on Twitter that he would make a formal announcement of his political party on December 31 followed by the party's launch in January 2021. He wrote, "In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu". Earlier this week, he interacted with the senior office-bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram to decide on his entry into electoral politics.

Speaking to the media at his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth stressed that he would not go back on his promise to form a party and contest the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. While conceding that his political plunge was delayed due to health reasons, he stated that political change was a necessity at this juncture. The calls for him to formally join politics commenced since his famous comment- "If Jayalalithaa is voted back, even God cannot save Tamil Nadu" which reportedly resulted in a massive loss for AIADMK in 1996.

Rajinikanth told the media, "This corona is a big problem. When I was bedridden, I got my life back because of your prayers. Now I don't mind even if I die. Political change is very certain. Everything needs to be changed. If not now, then never. You, the people, will have to decide. I'm coming. My victory is the people's win and my defeat is that of the public. I appeal to all of you to stand by me to bring these changes."

