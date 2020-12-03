Rajinikanth Ropes In Ex-BJP Leader Arjunamurthy As Party Coordinator, Manian As Supervisor

Putting an end to his long-awaited arrival in politics, Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth announced his political faction on Thursday morning, 5 months ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. While Rajinikanth announced that his party will formally be launched in January 2021, he informed that more details will be divulged on December 31. Now, the Tamil superstar has announced that former BJP leader Arjunamurthy Ra will be the chief coordinator of his political outfit.

Moreover, Tamilaruvi Manian will take up the role of the party's supervisor till it is launched in January, Rajinikanth tweeted on Thursday evening. Manian is a Tamil Nadu politician and writer who started the Gandhian People's Movement back in 2009 and had subsequently launched the Gandhian People's Party in 2014. Manian has never allied with any other party in the past.

On the other hand, Arjunamurthy has served as the head of BJP's intellectual and business wing in Tamil Nadu. Prior to joining BJP, Arjunamurthy was one of DMK's key leader. Hours before Rajinikanth's press conference on Thursday morning, Arjunamurthy had written to the BJP leadership in Tamil Nadu and tendered his resignation.

Rajinikanth confirms launch of his political party

Earlier in the day, Rajinikanth announced on Twitter that he would make a formal announcement of his political party on December 31 followed by the party's launch in January 2021. He wrote, "In the forthcoming Assembly elections, with the support of the people, it is certain that honest, monetary, transparent, non-corrupt, secular and secular spiritual politics will emerge in Tamil Nadu". Earlier this week, he interacted with the senior office-bearers of the Rajini Makkal Mandram to decide on his entry into electoral politics.

Minutes after Rajinikanth announced the launch of his political party, BJP's Khushbu Sundar remarked that party is ready to welcome the Tamil superstar with open arms. Dismissing Rajinikanth as a 'gamechanger' in the upcoming elections, Khushboo Sundar pointed out that it was the mindset of the people was different at the time of voting. Responding to a query on if the BJP will extend its support to Rajinikanth's new party, the BJP leader said it was the state unit and the central leadership's decision to make.

Moreover, the AIADMK also extended its invitation to Rajinikanth with Tamil Nadu deputy CM remarking that 'anything could happen in politics.' Wishing Rajinikanth good luck, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam stated that if there were chances, the AIADMK would enter into an alliance with the superstar ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections.