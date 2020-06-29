Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Has 'crass' Take On Amit Shah's India-China Debate Dare

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday came to Rahul Gandhi's defence and slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement challenging the former Congress President for a debate in Parliament on Indo-China conflict since 1962.

'What kind of language he is using'

Addressing a press conference in Raipur, Baghel said the language used by the Home Minister is used by "Gunde-Badmaash" (goons and miscreants) "This can be the language of 'gunde-badmash'. One-on-one (fight) has no place in a democracy. It is being done by wrestlers in akhada (ring). Goons and badmash do such things on the streets. What kind of language he is using," Baghel said.

Baghel said, "Reports suggest that as on May 20, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received Rs 9,678 crores in the PM CARES Fund. The shocking part is that though Chinese forces have transgressed into our territory, Prime Minister has received the money in the fund from Chinese companies." This spin comes even as the Congress is being questioned for accepting funds from the Chinese embassy for the Sonia Gandhi-controlled Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an interview with ANI on Sunday accused Rahul Gandhi of doing "ochhi rajniti" (shallow-minded politics) and making remarks "liked by" China and Pakistan during border tensions with China and asserted that the government was prepared for a debate in Parliament in which "1962 se aaj tak do-do haath ho jayein" (let us discuss from 1962 war onwards till now, ready for robust debate).

'1962 se aaj tak do-do haath ho jayein'

"Parliament honi hai, charcha karni hai to aaiye, karenge. 1962 se aaj tak do-do haath ho jayein. Koi nahi darta charcha se. Jab jawan sangharsh kar rahe hain, sarkar thos kadam utha rahi hai,uss waqt Pakistan aur China ko khushi ho aisi statements nahi deni chahiye." (There will be parliament (session). If you want to discuss, we will. Let all be discussed from 1962 to today. No one is afraid of discussion. But when the soldiers of the country are making efforts, the government is taking solid steps after taking a stand. At that time, making statements that please Pakistan and China, this should not be done)," he said.

Shah also said Gandhi should introspect that his hashtag of 'Surender Modi' is being encouraged by Pakistan and China. He said that the government was fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it was painful when a former President [Rahul Gandhi] of such a big political party "indulges in shallow-minded politics at a time of crisis."

(With ANI inputs)