'India Has Fought Very Well': Amit Shah Compares India's COVID Cases With Other Countries

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday in an exclusive interview with news agency ANI spoke at length on India's fight against the novel Coronavirus. Shah compared India's COVID-19 cases with other countries across the world and opined how and why the developing country has done better in tackling the crisis than the developed ones.

"India has fought well against Corona. Compared to other countries in the world, our numbers are very good. From the start, the government has fought against corona. Because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, along with the government, 130 crore people, and the state governments together have fought against Coronavirus. Everyone is acknowledging all the Corona warriors and appreciating their sacrifices," he said.

Comparing to every 10 lakh population, the Home Minister stated that 357 people are affected due to the Coronavirus in India. Meanwhile, as per the 10 lakh population, in America, 7569 people are affected, in Britain 4536, and in Brazil, 5802 people have been affected, he said. According to Amit Shah, the recovery rate in the country has also increased from 7.10% (March 25) to 57% (today's data).

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 5,28,859, including 2,03,051 active cases. While 16,095 deaths have been reported overall, around 3,09,713 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

