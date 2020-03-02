Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Writes To PM Modi Over Recent Income Tax Raids In The State

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent I-T raids in the state that have been ongoing since February 27. In the letter to the PM, Baghel has stated that the method, manner and intent with which the raids were conducted invites questions. Earlier, the CM had labelled the I-T raids on state government officials as an act of 'political vendetta.'

Furthermore, CM Baghel also pointed out that the actions of Finance and Home Ministries of Government were nothing short of an affront to the idea of 'Cooperative Federalism' and instead reflects 'Coercive and Insecure Centrism.' He urged PM Modi to take corrective action in view of the 'unequivocal, factual and constitutional position' placed.

Baghel protests against the raids

Agitated by the raids, Baghel along with the Chhattisgarh Congress Committee had earlier staged a protest against the Raid of Income Tax Department at Gandhi Maidan in Raipur. He added that the situation has created an atmosphere of panic in all the cities.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday had apprised about the protest that is being staged by the Congress Committee against the raid and took place at the house of his deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia. Over half a dozen of I-T officials reportedly conducted a raid at Chaurasia's house on Friday, February 28. A team of IT officials from Delhi have been conducting a crackdown on Chief Minister's close aides and bigwigs of the state government over alleged 'political funding.'

I-T department conducts raids at premises linked to Chhattisgarh govt officials

The Income Tax department on Thursday raided at least 25 premises linked to Chhattisgarh government officials and others on charges of tax evasion, officials said. Those covered under the action include family members of a senior IAS officer in the state. About 25 premises are being raided as part of the action, they said.

The raids were conducted on Thursday, just a day after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered an FIR against former principal secretary Aman Singh, the long-time top associate of former Chief Minister Raman Singh of the BJP.

Sources said the premises linked to A K Tuteja, joint secretary in the state commerce and industry department, retired IAS officer and former chief secretary of the state Vivek Dhand and Raipur Mayor Ezaj Dhebar are being searched. Dhand is also the Chairman of Chhattisgarh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

It is the survey of the I-T and details of it are being taken, he told reporters in the state assembly premises. State government authorities did not offer any comment. Officials said the I-T teams are assisted by the CRPF, a central paramilitary force, to conduct the raids in Raipur and a few other locations, the officials added.

(With PTI inputs)