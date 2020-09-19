'Soon, Farmers Across India Will Protest Against Agriculture Bills': Bhupesh Baghel

Farmers across the nation will soon take to the streets to protest against the agriculture reform bills, said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. He further added that the farm bill passed in the Lok Sabha will only encourage private markets and will give control to the multinational companies. Bhupesh Baghel also informed that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020 has reduced grain storage limit and given way to contract farming while reversing the steps taken by the leaders in the past in favour of the farmers.

"Presently, farmers in Punjab and Haryana are staging protests on the streets. Soon, farmers from all over the country will hold demonstrations on the streets. With the implementation of these bills, the Centre is encouraging the private markets to come forward. They have removed the grain storage limit and have introduced contract farming. In addition, the reformation will also allow multinational companies to work in the sector, giving them control," said CM Bhupesh Baghel.

"The Centre has been reversing all the steps taken years ago by the former leaders for the betterment of the farmers. The future of farmers is not good and is not in favour of the country. The state government will lose grip on the market, leading to the poor rates of farmer's produce. It will also restrict the power in the hands of only a few people," he further added.

SAD and BSP against agriculture reform bills

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal tendered her resignation from the Union Cabinet to protest against the 3 agriculture reform bills stating they are against the vision and legacy of SAD as well as their commitment to the farmers and their needs. Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation was accepted by the President of India. Chief of BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) Mayawati also took to Twitter on Friday to express her disapproval against the two Agriculture reform bills passed by Lok Sabha while pointing out that the ordinance aimed at agricultural reforms was passed without clarifying the doubts of the farmers. Mayawati also suggested that the Centre should focus on the farmers of the country and what they want.

Agriculture Bill in Lok Sabha

In a debate in Lok Sabha, the Union Agriculture Minister claimed that the legislation will put an end to the 'licence raj', making the farmers free to sell their produce as per their choice. Several parties including Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal along with BSP opposed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill 2020. The agriculture ordinances were passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday while the Agriculture Minister attempted to ease the strong opposition of the bill and said, "Both these acts will empower the agricultural economy."

(With inputs from ANI)