One Candidate Vs PM Modi: Chidambaram Dreams Up Anti-BJP Alliance For 2024 Polls

Amid efforts from various leaders such as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to put forward a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Congress leader P Chidambaram stated the party line is to constitute a common front against the BJP. He also projected in the scenario of all opposition parties coming together against the saffron party, it is possible to field a common candidate against BJP in about 450 seats across the country. Chidambaram also informed it may happen soon and a meeting of all opposition parties is scheduled in Patna on June 12.

When asked about the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress MP P Chidambaram said, "I can’t speak about Lok Sabha strategy but I can tell you that the party line so far is all the non-BJP Opposition parties must get together, in my view it is possible that in 450 seats we can field one common candidate against the BJP. But that is an aspiration. Parties are meeting in Patna on June 12. It is a work in progress. It will happen but it will take some time," former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram was addressing a press conference in Mumbai and flanked by Maharashtra Congress top brass.

Nitish's bid for an opposition front

Bihar CM Nitish has called for a meeting of the opposition parties in Patna on June 12 to deliberate on forming a single united coalition against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. He has taken up the charge of leading the effort to forge an alliance against the ruling BJP and has been meeting leaders of major political parties in the recent past. Nitish Kumar met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on May 22. Subsequently, Congress announced a meeting of political leaders of all non-BJP opposition parties will happen soon.

He has also met regional leaders in many states and also declared his support to Arvind Kejriwal in the latter’s fight against the Centre in connection with the Delhi ordinance. Notably, Kejriwal recently has also been rallying hard to seek the support of the opposition to vote against the Delhi ordinance when it comes up for voting in the Rajya Sabha.

Opposition boycotts new parliament inauguration

Multiple opposition parties came together to register a protest against the Centre not inviting President Draupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new parliament building on May 28. They didn’t attend the inauguration ceremony however a part of the opposition did accept the invite and took part in the function.

Among the parties that stayed away from the May 28 new parliament inauguration include Congress (81 MPs), DMK (34 MPs), Shiv Sena-UBT (seven MPs), AAP (11 MPs), Samajwadi Party (six MPs), CPI (four MPs), JMM (two MPs), Kerala Congress-Mani (two MPs), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (one MP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (one MP), Trinamool Congress (35 MPs), Janata Dal (United) (21 MPs), NCP (nine MPs), CPI-M (eight MPs), RJD (six MPs), IUML (four MPs), NC (three MPs), RSP (one MP), MDMK (one MP), AIMIM (two MPs).



The Non-BJP parties that took part in the inauguration include Shiv Sena (13 MPs), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (one MP), BJD (21 MPs), BSP (10 MPs), TDP (4 MPs), YSRCP (31 MPs).