Chidambaram Attacks BJP Govt, Says Everybody Should Join Hands To Protect The Constitution

Congress leader P Chidambaram in a series of tweets has targeted the central government over several issues ranging from the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to the detention of Kashmiri leaders after the Abrogation of article 370. Chidambaram said that "every Article of part 3 of the constitution is under threat" and added that CAA is a challenge to Article 14 and 15 of the Constitution.

Every Article of Part III of the Constitution is under threat. CAA is a challenge

to Articles 14 and 15. The detentions under PSA in

Kashmir are challenges to Articles 19 and 21. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 15, 2020

Shaheen Bagh jibe

In another tweet, he cited Home Minister Amit Shah's invitation to Shaheen Bagh protestors and took a dig at Shah stating that he should not find an excuse to avoid the meeting when the protestors reach his doorstep.

"Home Minister invited the protesters at Shaheen Bagh to meet him. They have decided to march to the HM’s residence and seek a meeting. HM should not find an excuse to avoid the meeting," Chidambaram tweeted.

He also called the detention of Kashmiri leaders a misuse of the Public Safety Act and added Kashmiri politician Shah Faesal's detention as "shocking and shameful".

"The misuse of the Public Safety Act in Jammu & Kashmir continues, former IAS officer Faesal detained under that Act. Shocking and shameful. Let’s see what bizarre reasons are contained in the order of detention," he tweeted.

Hypocrisy of Congress over CAA

Congress among other opposition parties has opposed the CAA vehemently after it was passed by Parliament. However, Congress in its election manifesto ahead of Rajasthan assembly elections in 2018 had mentioned that the party would work for the holistic development of Pakistan displaced Hindu and Sikh refugees including their rehabilitation and citizenship. Congress leaders such as Ashok Gehlot and Manmohan Singh had repeatedly spoken in favour of granting citizenship to Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan in the past but Congress has changed its rhetoric after the act was proposed by Central government in parliament.

