Sharmistha Mukherjee Scorches 'gloating' Chidambaram After Congress' Wipeout In Delhi

As Congress suffered their second consecutive defeat in Delhi, party's Mahila Congress chief and daughter of former President Sharmistha Mukherjee sounded the bugle of rebellion, questioning the top brass and party bigwig P Chidambaram. After Aam Aadmi Party's victory on Tuesday, Chidambaram had appreciated Kejriwal's party's efforts to "defeat the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP." Responding to his tweet, Mukherjee asked if Congress has "outsourced" the task of defeating BJP.

With due respect sir, just want to know- has @INCIndia outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why r we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned abt our drubbing? And if ‘yes’, then we (PCCs) might as well close shop! https://t.co/Zw3KJIfsRx — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) February 11, 2020

The leader went on to ask why is Chidambaram "gloating over AAP victory" and is not concerned about the drubbing faced by the grand old party. Earlier on Tuesday, she blamed the senior brass of the party for a disastrous show in the Delhi Assembly elections. Taking to Twitter, Mukherjee listed out what she thinks are the reasons for the party's second consecutive debacle.

In-House rebellion in Congress?

As AAP bagged 62 seats in the assembly election result, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his best wishes for Kejriwal and AAP. Following this, a number of Congress leaders expressed dissatisfaction at the party's strategy including Mukherjee and young turks like Jaiveer Shergill. taking to Twitter, Shergill said that Congress should not find "happiness in BJP defeat." Other prominent faces like Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that its time for the Congress party to search for an "alternative".

Ask my friends, tv channels today, In court, In parliament. I had said bjp wl b near 15. Looks like that. #delhielections #AAP latter have done reasonably good work in edu, Health & sahayaks. #INC has 2search 4 an alternative shiela face& back him/ her for4 years starting now. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 11, 2020

3 Things Congress should NOT do today:

1. Justify own defeat

2. Find happiness in BJP defeat

3. Tell themselves that in Election wins & losses are cyclic



Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty for a well deserved victory & running a focussed campaign.



#DelhiElectionResults — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) February 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Subhash Chopra resigned from the post. Chopra offered his resignation to interim party President Sonia Gandhi, who is yet to respond to his resignation. Earlier in the day, while accepting defeat, Chopra told Republic TV that he is accepting the people's mandate and he takes full responsibility for it. Furthermore, he added, "Winning and losing is a part of elections. But I am taking moral responsibility." On the other hand, LOP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Congress never contested for power. "We did not contest the elections for power. The only thing we wanted is to win a few seats so that our existence in Delhi is visible."