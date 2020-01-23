Chidambaram Calls Govt 'Tukde Tukde Gang' After India's Dip In Democracy Index

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram took to Twitter on Thursday and criticised the government over the dip in India’s global Democracy index rankings. He also took a jibe at the ruling government and said that they are the real ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’. Chidambaram cited India falling by 10 places in the survey.

The former Home and Finance Minister of India further pointed out that this phenomenon took place because of the government’s performance in the last two years. He said that the world is alarmed by the direction the country is taking. Furthermore, Chidambaram urged all the patriotic Indians to be alarmed by these figures.

India has slipped 10 places in the Democracy Index. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 23, 2020

Anyone who has closely observed the events of the last two years knows that democracy has been eroded and democratic institutions have been debilitated those who are in power are the real ‘tukde tukde’ gang. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 23, 2020

The world is alarmed by the direction INDIA is taking.



Every patriotic INDIAN should be alarmed too. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 23, 2020

India’s performance in 2019 Democracy Index’s global ranking

As per the data released by the Economist Intelligence Unit, India slipped 10 places to 51st position in the 2019 Democracy Index’s global ranking. The reasons cited for India’s downward progression was “erosion of civil liberties”. India’s overall score also fell from 7.23 in 2018 to 6.90.

The index is based on five categories, including electoral process and pluralism; the functioning of government; political participation; political culture; and civil liberties. The 165 independent states and two territories included in the survey are assessed and categorised in four types. These types are full democracy, flawed democracy, hybrid regime and authoritarian regime.

India was included in the “flawed democracy” category. Meanwhile, China’s score fell to 2.26 in the 2019 index, and the country is now ranked 153rd, close to the bottom of the global rankings. “Over the past year, discrimination against minorities, especially in the north-western region of Xinjiang, has intensified. Digital surveillance of the population continued apace in 2019, representing a further constraint on individual freedoms,” the report said.

(With PTI Inputs)

