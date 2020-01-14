'Sliding Economy A Greater Threat To Country': Chidambaram Slams Centre

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday, in a series of tweets, attacked the BJP government at the Centre over the economic situation in the country. As retail inflation rose sharply to 7.35% in December 2019, Chidambaram stated that "the circle of incompetent management is complete." He said that Narendra Modi's government started in July 2014 with CPI inflation at 7.39%. In December 2019 it was 7.35%.

"This is the achhe din promised by the BJP"

The former Finance Minister also added that food inflation stands at 14.12%. Vegetable prices are up 60% while onion prices are over Rs 100 per kg. Taking a jibe at the Centre, he said, "This is the achhe din promised by the BJP."

Chidambaram claimed that the nation is "engrossed" with the anti-CAA, anti-NPR protests which present a "clear danger". In another tweet, the Congress leader said that the sliding economy is an even "greater threat" to the country. "If unemployment rises and incomes decline, there is the danger of youth and students exploding in anger," he added.

Chidambaram's 'suggestion' to PM Modi

In a series of tweets, P Chidambaram on Monday attacked Prime Minister Modi over his Sunday's address said that he "talks from high platforms to silent audiences and does not take questions."

"PM says that CAA is meant to give citizenship, not take it away. Many of us believe that CAA (in conjunction with NPR or NRC) will declare many persons as "non-citizens" and take away citizenship," he wrote in a post.

The 74-year-old Congress leader, who is out on bail in the INX media case, then offered a "suggestion" to PM Modi. "The only way out is for the PM to select five of his most articulate critics and have a televised Q and A session with them. Let the people listen to the discussion and reach their conclusions on CAA," he tweeted.

