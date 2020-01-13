'Chidambaram Thinks He's A World-class Intellectual, Actually He's Like Rahul Gandhi': BJP

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Monday took a jibe at India's former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, by comparing Chidambaram's intellect with Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader's comparison of intellects came after P Chidambaram opposed the Citizenship (Amendement) Act of the central government.

"Chidambaram considers himself a world-class intellectual, but by opposing CAA, he has made his level of intellect at par with that of Rahul Gandhi," BJP's Rao said while interacting with a news agency.

Earlier in the day, P Chidambaram had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a televised Question and Answer session over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Alleging the Prime Minister further, Chidambaram stated that PM Modi is reluctant to take questions over CAA, which has led to nationwide protests.

"Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram are telling lies about CAA and are misleading people and country," he added. "Those who are opposing CAA are speaking the language of Pakistan. When Pakistan is being exposed in the world for persecuting minorities, those opposing CAA are furthering Pakistan's point of view," the BJP leader added.

Chidambaram's Suggestion To PM Modi Over CAA

On January 13, Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram took to Twitter and gave 'suggestions' to the Prime Minister on how to further the debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He also stated that PM Modi never takes 'questions from the media on the issue.'

"PM talks from high platforms to silent audiences and does not take questions. We talk through the media and are willing to take questions from media persons," Chidambaram said in his tweet. He further alleged the Prime Minister for not addressing any of his critics and that they were not even given an 'opportunity' to talk to him.

पीएम उच्च मंच से मूक दर्शकों से बात करते हैं और सवाल नहीं लेते। हम मीडिया के माध्यम से बात करते हैं और मीडिया के लोगों से सवाल को लेकर तैयार रहते हैं। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 13, 2020

