Chidambaram Wades Into Row Over Farm Reform Bills; Slams Centre & Lists Challenges

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Friday targeted the Central government after it successfully passed the agricultural reforms Bills in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Chidambaram contended that the bills challenge the food security system of the country. He contended that the 'grave' flaw in the Bills do not assure that the price to be received by the farmer will not go less than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) which is under the already existing law. However, the MSP is not followed even though the law is in existence, he said.

Two farmer-related Ordinances have been approved by the Lok Sabha. Farmers of Punjab and Haryana are on the streets protesting. Captures the distance between the people and the government! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 18, 2020

The two Ordinances challenge the three pillars of our still-imperfect ‘food security system’. They are (1) MSP; (2) public procurement; and (3) PDS — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 18, 2020

The grave flaw in the Ordinances is that they do not stipulate that the price which the farmer gets ‘shall not be less than the MSP’ — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 18, 2020

States were not consulted. The passage of the laws is a huge blow dealt by the BJP government to States’

rights and federalism. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 18, 2020

Farmers in TN have told me that they are selling paddy at Rs 850 to private traders against an MSP of Rs 1150. State government must explain — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 18, 2020

READ | PM Modi Present In Parliament late Night As Farm Reform Bills Get Passed In Lok Sabha

Chidambaram's remarks come after Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

'MSP mechanism to continue'

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday defended the Bills and said that the interest of the farmers are protected under the leadership of PM Modi. He said the Bills related to agriculture will bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers and strengthen the agriculture economy.

He also asserted that the MSP mechanism will continue and will not be impacted by the two legislations. He further assured that these new legislations would not encroach upon the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Acts of the states.

These two bills will ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce. They will not be subject to the regulations of mandis and they will be free to sell their produce to anyone. They will also not have to pay any taxes," Tomar said.

"These bills will increase competition and promote private investment which will help in development of farm infrastructure and generate employment," Tomar added.

READ | Narendra Singh Tomar Gets Harsimrat Badal's Ministry As President Accepts Her Resignation

READ | PM Modi Hails Passage Of 'historic' Farm Bills, Warns Of Attempt To Mislead Farmers