Chidambaram Wades Into Row Over Farm Reform Bills; Slams Centre & Lists Challenges

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday targeted the Central government after it successfully passed the agricultural reforms Bills in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Friday targeted the Central government after it successfully passed the agricultural reforms Bills in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Chidambaram contended that the bills challenge the food security system of the country. He contended that the 'grave' flaw in the Bills do not assure that the price to be received by the farmer will not go less than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) which is under the already existing law. However, the MSP is not followed even though the law is in existence, he said.

Chidambaram's remarks come after Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

'MSP mechanism to continue'

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday defended the Bills and said that the interest of the farmers are protected under the leadership of PM Modi. He said the Bills related to agriculture will bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers and strengthen the agriculture economy.

He also asserted that the MSP mechanism will continue and will not be impacted by the two legislations. He further assured that these new legislations would not encroach upon the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Acts of the states.

These two bills will ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce. They will not be subject to the regulations of mandis and they will be free to sell their produce to anyone. They will also not have to pay any taxes," Tomar said.

"These bills will increase competition and promote private investment which will help in development of farm infrastructure and generate employment," Tomar added.

