Chidambaram Wants Joe Biden's Quote To Be 'vow' For People Of Bihar, MP Before Elections

On Sunday, Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram quoted Joe Biden - the Democratic presidential candidate for US elections - and said that his vow is best for the people of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Bihar goes to poll on October 28 and by-elections in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 3. On the other side, the US votes for its next president on November 3.

Ahead of these crucial elections, Chidambaram chose to apply the quote of Biden wherein he says that people should choose "hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction and truth over lies" as a vow for the voters of Bihar and MP. Moreover, further complicating, Chidambaram tweeted in the same series of tweets, that New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern who won the second term on Saturday, "gives hope that decency and progressive values can win elections in a democracy."

Mr Joe Biden, Democratic candidate in the US elections said yesterday “We choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction and yes, truth over lies” — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 18, 2020

That’s a good vow that the people of Bihar, MP and elsewhere should take when they go to the polling booths this month — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 18, 2020

Chidambaram had on Friday, said that Congress stood resolutely for the restoration of the status and rights of the people of J&K. Welcoming the coming together of mainstream J&K parties under the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration', he warned the Centre to stop looking at them as 'secessionist or anti-national'. His remarks became a poll controversy in Bihar with BJP daring Congress to add it in the Bihar Manifesto. BJP chief JP Nadda termed Chidambaram's remark as 'shameful' and said that Congress has no good governance agenda to talk about, and "therefore they are resorting to 'Divide India dirty tricks' before Bihar elections."

Bihar elections 2020

The 243 members assembly of Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7, and counting of votes will take place on November 10. This year's Bihar elections will witness the clash of as many as five alliances. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

