JP Nadda Launches No-holds-barred Attack On Congress For Backing Restoration Of Art 370

BJP president JP Nadda on Friday came down heavily on the Congress party for its unequivocal support for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. In August 2019, a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant and the bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories. Claiming that Congress had no governance agenda for the Bihar polls, he alleged that the opposition party was subscribing to a "Divide India" agenda.

He also drew a link between former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's recent praise for Pakistan and P Chidambaram's pro-Article 370 statement. Meanwhile, Union Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh also expressed outrage at Congress' stance and questioned whether the party wanted to severe J&K from India. Earlier, Chidambaram welcomed the formation of the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' and called for the people of J&K to be given back their rights that existed before August 5, 2019. Terming the Centre's decisions as "unconstitutional", he opined that mainstream parties, as well as people of J&K, should not be perceived as "anti-national".

Gupkar signatories meet at Farooq Abdullah's residence

All original Gupkar Declaration signatories barring for J&K Congress chief GA Mir came together for the first time on Thursday since the abrogation of Article 370. The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. Addressing the media after the meeting, NC president Farooq Abdullah said that the Centre must restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Demanding the immediate release of all political detainees from J&K, he urged the Union government to commence a peaceful dialogue with all stakeholders at the earliest. Refusing to refer to J&K as a Union Territory, he added that the alliance would talk to people from all regions of J&K and Ladakh very soon. While PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was released on Tuesday, also participated in this meeting, she cancelled her press conference scheduled for October 16.

