Chirag Paswan Calls Meeting With Party MPs Over Differences In Seat Sharing With JDU

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief Chirag Paswan has called for a meeting with party MPs on September 16 to discuss over the discomfort with ally and ruling Janata Dal-United (JDU). Reportedly, the meeting has been called to discuss the difference of opinion with JDU over seat-sharing for the upcoming assembly election as there seems to consensus about the chief ministerial candidate of NDA which is to be the incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The issues around the seat-sharing were said to be raised by Bihar Parliamentary board meeting on September 7. It was also decided in the last Parliamentary Board Bihar meeting of the party that a list of 143 candidates should be prepared and should be sent to the central leadership.

LJP leaders have already authorised Chirag Paswan to take the decision on Bihar polls and that will be acceptable to the party members.

No surprises

Experts see this as a pressure tactic by LJP to get more seat share in the upcoming election as LJP has not commented anything over the announcement by BJP Nitish Kumar being the face of NDA for election.

Though party leaders of JD-U and LJP are speaking against each other, no surprising decision is expected to be taken by the LJP chief on September 16 meeting with the MPs.

BJP has launched its campaign 'Atmanirbhar Bihar' on Saturday with the party president JP Nadda saying that it will bring the state's development agenda to the mainstream and will be a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream for a self-reliant India. PM Modi is also scheduled to launch and inaugurate development works worth over Rs 16,000 crore in the next 10 days in poll-bound Bihar, PTI said citing sources. An LPG pipeline project and bottling plants in Bihar will be inaugurated by the prime minister on Sunday.

The 243 seats Bihar Assembly is due for election and the same is expected to be held anytime between October and November as the tenure of the current assembly will end in November. However, the election commission has not taken a call over the dates of the election.

