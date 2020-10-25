Chirag Paswan Urges Voters To Choose 'Nitish-free Government' As Bihar Election Nears

Ahead of Bihar elections, LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday has urged people to vote for BJP candidates in constituencies where LJP is not contesting. Paswan in a tweet has said that only a 'Nitish-free government' will allow 'Bihar first Bihari first' agenda to be implemented. He also targeted CM Nitish Kumar for not promoting religious tourism in Bihar in the last 15 years, adding that it would generate massive revenue.

LJP's poll strategy in this year's Bihar elections

Even as LJP announced that it is quitting the NDA and will contest the Bihar polls on its own, it has claimed that Bihar will get a BJP-LJP government this year. LJP chief Chirag Paswan has said that it is because of Nitish Kumar that he is not contesting with the NDA. As the poll season heats up, he has not left a single moment to attack CM Nitish, while heaping praises for PM Modi. Calling himself PM's "Hanuman", Chirag Paswan has said that BJP must attack LJP to follow "coalition dharma" with the JDU.

Moreover, amid rumours in Patna that poll strategist and former JDU vice president Prashant Kishor is working with LJP, Chirag Paswan has claimed that Nitish Kumar is spreading these lies as he is "afraid", while asserting that his 20-year old party can win elections without anyone's help. On the other hand, BJP has slammed Paswan's attempt to misguide the voters and affirmed that Nitish Kumar will be the CM if NDA is voted to power.

Bihar Elections

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face. The BJP is contesting on a seat-sharing formula of 121-122 seats with the JDU and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insaan party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of HAM(S), while LJP will contest solo. Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress and three left parties have are contesting on seat-sharing formula of 144-70-29 seats respectively.

There are two other alliances in fray - Owaisi's AIMIM has stitched an alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, Mayawati's BSP, Devendra Yadav's SJDD, and SBSP called 'Grand Democratic Secular Front'. The alliance has fielded Kushwaha as the chief ministerial face. Another alliance named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)', consist of Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, MK Faizi's Social Democratic Party and Bahujan Mukti Party. They have made Pappu Yadav their CM face.

