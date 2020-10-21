Chirag Paswan Releases LJP's Bihar Election Manifesto; Promises Web-portal For Job-seekers

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday released his party's manifesto based on the vision of 'Bihar first Bihari first'. Building a web portal where employers and job-seekers can connect, constituting Yuva Commission, separate toilets for women in all the block headquarters, gram panchayat headquarters and markets are among the main poll promises made in the manifesto - named as Vision Document 2020.

"Today, with the release of our party's manifesto for the Bihar Assembly polls, I put forward our vision of 'Bihar first Bihari first' which will resolve various problems that the people of Bihar have been facing for long," he said. The posts of all the departments of the government-approved will be filled soon. All the employees working in the state government on the contract will be regularised. To prevent flood and drought, all the rivers of the state will be connected by canals," he added while reading the manifesto.

Continuing his attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said that if Kumar wins the upcoming election by mistake then the state will be on the verge of getting ruined. "If the current Chief Minister again wins this election by mistake then our state will lose. Our state will again stand on the verge of getting ruined. I wonder how he promotes casteism. It is not appropriate to imagine the development of Bihar under the leadership of a person who promotes communalism," Paswan said.

Here is his full manifesto:

आगामी बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी ने अपना बिहार-1st बिहारी-1st विजन डॉक्यूमेंट-2020 आज जारी कर दिया है। इस डॉक्यूमेंट में स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा, महिला सशक्तिकरण, उद्योग, रोजगार, पलायन, कृषि, बाढ़-सूखा, शहरी और ग्रामीण विकास से लेकर कानून व्यवस्था, शासन प्रणाली से pic.twitter.com/TEDW0Is1BG — Lok Janshakti Party (@LJP4India) October 21, 2020

On October 4, Chirag Paswan decided that it won't contest Bihar polls under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, passing a resolution for an LJP-BJP government. He said that he had "always been opposed to" Nitish's politics. Even after quitting the NDA, Chirag Paswan has said that he believes in PM Modi. Emphasizing his affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the LJP president contended he was the PM's "Hanuman". Opining that the former's photo was in his heart, Paswan added that he was ready to "tear open his chest" to prove this.

Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and November 7 - and counting of votes will be held on November 10. Nitish Kumar is seeking reelection and is the CM face for the NDA. Mahagathbandhan has chosen Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.

