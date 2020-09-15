Chirag Paswan Writes To PM Modi Amid LJP-JDU Seat-sharing Tussle Before Bihar Elections

Even as BJP asserts that NDA partners in Bihar will contest the upcoming assembly polls together, it seems that the power tussle is far from over, at least till the seat-sharing deal is finalised between the parties.

In a new development, sources have said that LJP chief Chirag Paswan has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the differences with the JDU. As per sources, LJP which currently has 2 MLAs in the 243-member assembly wants to contest on 143 seats this time. In 2015, LJP had contested 40 seats. Moreover, sources say that if differences with CM Nitish Kumar aren't resolved, LJP might field candidates against JDU in the upcoming polls.

LJP vs JDU before Bihar elections

Chirag Paswan has targeted CM Nitish Kumar a number of times on various issues including alleged COVID mismanagement. JDU on the other hand has compared Chirag to 'Kalidasa' who chops the branch of the tree on which he is sitting. Last week, JDU leader KC Tyagi said that any party which is a part of the NDA in the state will have to accept Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, noting that top BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and its president JP Nadda, have announced that the alliance will fight the upcoming Bihar assembly polls under Kumar's stewardship.

Responding on the same, in a statement, LJP said that Tyagi has done them a 'favour' by making it clear that the two parties have never had any alliance. "We welcome this statement from the JDU that his party has never had an alliance with the LJP. JDU leader KC Tyagi has done us a favour," the LJP said in a statement. Moreover, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that he will stand firm with his son Chirag in every decision of his because he knows Chirag will work for a better future of Bihar.

BJP chief Nadda meets Nitish Kumar

As massive speculation is rife about the tiff between the LJP and JDU, BJP chief JP Nadda while launching his party's campaign in the state, asserted that both LJP and JDU will contest the elections under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar. He also met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for more than half an hour, and discussed the seat-sharing as well as the ongoing power tussle between LJP and JDU. Moreover, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis who is touring across Bihar, asserted that the NDA will remain united and win comfortably in the upcoming Bihar elections. Speaking to the media in Katihar on September 14, he exuded confidence in the alliance partners working out a seat-sharing formula in a smooth manner. Moreover, he hinted at the possibility of other parties joining NDA ahead of the Assembly polls.

