Bihar Polls: LJP Chief Chirag Paswan May Withdraw Support To Nitish Kumar Govt Say Sources

In a massive setback to the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, sources report that NDA ally LJP chief Chirag Paswan, on Friday is mulling on withdrawing support from the NDA government. While LJP has only 2 seats and won't affect the NDA government's majority, this move is significant as Bihar goes to polls in November. Paswan has opposed holding the Bihar assembly polls amid a spread of COVID-19 cases. LJP has also slammed Nitish Kumar for his indifference in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death, before the CM finally recommended a CBI probe into the case.

LJP Sacks Party Leader For Saying NDA Is Intact

Recently in July, the LJP sacked a district president of the party for stating that the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar is intact, as it asserted that a final decision on the matter will be taken by its president Chirag Paswan. The Lok Janshakti Party said in a statement that it believes that no other leader should speak on the alliance as a final decision has been left to Paswan. While Paswan has been critical of the state government, he has been vocal in praising the BJP-led government - where his father Ram Vilas Paswan is a Cabinet minister.

Fadnavis to lead BJP campaign in Bihar

Earlier in the day, sources told Republic TV that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to lead the Bihar election campaign. Bihar will go to polls this year in October-November. Fadnavis lost the CM seat in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena pulled back from Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra after assembly polls due to differences over Chief Minister's post. As per sources, Fadnavis' name came up in the BJP's core committee meeting on Thursday, and he may be named for the campaign team officially in the next week, as per sources.

Bihar assembly elections

Bihar is going to polls in October-November this year. As BJP lost in Delhi, all eyes are set on former party chief Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar -led JDU. While Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition has lost the luster it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Currently, the JDU-BJP combination rules the state with 131 seats, while RJD-Congress opposition has 111 seats.

