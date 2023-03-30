Clear Congress Wants Foreign Interference: Sitharaman On German Reaction To Rahul Removal

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, said it has become apparent that the Congress party seeks foreign interference in Indian affairs. The Finance Minister's comment came after the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament and said that it expects standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles should apply to proceedings against the Congress leader.

"Apparent that Congress wants foreign interference in our affairs. Sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Communist Party of China with opaque contents. During interactions abroad, plead for help to change the government. Thank them when help is forthcoming. Any more proof needed?" Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

What did Germany say?

Sitharaman's response comes after a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said: "We have taken note of the verdict of the first instance against the Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate. To our knowledge, Rahul Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict. The appeal will show whether the verdict stands and whether suspension has a basis. We expect standards of judicial independence and democratic principles to be applied."

How has the Union government reacted?

While a response from the Ministry of External Affairs is still awaited, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted: Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji."

Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xHzGRzOYTz — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 30, 2023

Germany follows United States in meddling

The German response to Rahul Gandhi's removal from Parliament follows the United States. US Secretary of State deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel had said that the United States was closely watching the case involving the Congress leader.

"Respect for rule of law & judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We’re watching Mr Gandhi’s case in the Indian court and we engage with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values including freedom of expression. In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights including freedom of expression as a key to strengthening both our democracies engaging with the government of India."