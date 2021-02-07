'Clearing Blunders Of Past Govt's': Kiren Rijiju Reviews Border Works In Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Arunachal Pradesh on Friday and took stock of the border development works that are underway in the region. During his visit, Rijiju also interacted with the local people at Galemo, Bodak, Maja, Taksing, and Limeking.

The Arunachal West MP took to Twitter to share a video from his visit to the state, where roads were being built in the mountainous region to secure the borders of the country.

The ruling BJP government is constructing a 2,000-km-long Arunachal Frontier Highway along the McMahon Line. Roads and bridges in border areas like Gelling in Upper Siang, Kaho, and Chaglagam in Anjaw districts have already been completed while other development works are still underway.

The BJP has accused the previous governments of not putting any effort in constructing roads and securing the boundaries of the country, thus allowing expansionist forces such as China to infiltrate the borders and build its own settlement in the Indian territory.

Congress corners BJP over "Chinese village" in Arunachal

On the other hand, the Opposition Congress has constantly targetted the Modi government over increasing Chinese aggression in the bordering areas of Ladakh and Arunachal. Recently, the Congress top brass, including Rahul Gandhi had attacked the BJP over an alleged village built by China, on the banks of River Tsari Chu in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Based on an unchecked news report, Congress claimed that the Chinese village consisting of 101 homes, encroaches approximately 4.5 kilometers into the Indian territory. Issuing a statement on China's latest misadventure along the border areas with India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years. In response, the Modi government has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges, etc, which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population along the border.

