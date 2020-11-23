CM Amarinder & Centre Playing Fixed Match; PM Should Assure Farmers: SAD's Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to understand the sentiments of farmers and make a commitment for assured government procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP). According to an official press release on Sunday, Badal said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh should also "not play a double game" and instead "should lead from the front" to get all the grievances of farmers resolved at the earliest.

'CM Amarinder is playing a fixed match'

"It was unfortunate that the CM is playing a fixed match with the Centre," he said. "Captain Amarinder Singh is playing as per the script handed over to him by the Centre. This is the reason why he has approached the farmers now, ordered them to do the Centre's bidding and vacate all the railway property in the state. Surely, the Chief Minister knew that the farmer organisations had lifted the 'rail roko' agitation more than two weeks back," Badal said.

"He should have put pressure on the Centre to restart train services to Punjab instead of approaching the farmers and asking them not to sit even close to railway stations. The centre should also not victimize Punjabis for standing with the agitating farmers and instead should understand the sentiments of the people and resolve all their grievances," he added.

Railways likely to restore 17 mail, express trains

Meanwhile, the Railways has drawn up a tentative plan to restore 17 mail and express trains for the Punjab region, it said on Sunday. "As per information received, the rail agitation is likely to be lifted in the evening of November 23. Accordingly, a tentative plan for restoration of train services in Punjab area shall be as below," said the Railways as it provided a list of trains that will be restored.

"The plan is subject to track safety, clearance to be received by respective divisions from associated state government and security units," the restoration plan prepared by Northern Railways said. "A total of 17 trains will be restored, including eight for Punjab area and nine for Jammu and Katra," it said.

On Saturday, the Railways had said that it would resume goods and passenger train services in Punjab following the state government's communication that the tracks were clear for operations hours after the protesting farmers decided to allow the services to operate. The farmers have said that the agitation will be lifted by November 23 for a period of 15 days.

