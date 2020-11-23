Trump May Announce 2024 Election Bid Before Year's End; Wants To Retain His Hold: Report

US President Donald Trump has refused to concede the 2020 elections and has filed multiple lawsuits challenging poll results in several states. However, even as his efforts to overturn the election he lost to his Democratic rival Joe Biden seem increasingly unlikely to succeed, Donald Trump and his close aides are apparently looking ahead—possibly to 2024.

'Trump plans to announce a new campaign in three weeks'

According to the Washington Post, Trump, contemplating what his future will look like upon exiting the White House, sees running again as a way to preserve his hold on the political and media landscape, and he may announce plans to do so before year’s end. “One adviser who recently spoke with the President said that Trump told him he planned to announce a new campaign in three weeks and that he wanted to act quickly to try to freeze the large field of prospective 2024 Republican Presidential candidates,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden's Chief of Staff Ronald Klain on Sunday launched a scathing attack on President Donald Trump, saying American voters have rejected his leadership and everything the Republican leader is doing now is bad for the democracy of the US. "I think he has definitely set back the democratic norm here in the United States. He's been doing that for four years, and that's ramped up since the election, Klain told ABC News in an interview.

'Trump has been rejected by 34 courts'

"The voters rejected his leadership. A record number of Americans rejected the Trump presidency. And, since then, Donald Trump's been rejecting democracy. He has been launching baseless claims of voter fraud, baseless litigation. He's been rejected by 34 courts, and now these efforts to try to get election officials to overturn the will of the voters, he alleged. Exuding confidence that Biden would be in charge of the country on January 20, Klain noted that this time it is not going to be the same kind of inauguration that they had in the past.

