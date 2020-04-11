Chattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel Urges PM Modi To Introduce Economic Package For MSMEs

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing on Saturday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation across the country, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel urged the Prime Minister to allow economic activities within the states. Baghel reasoned that during the lockdown period, the sector of Micro Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) has been suffering severely.

CM Baghel also urged the Prime Minister to increase the number of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and the testing facilities as well. At present, according to the Ministry of Health, there are 146 testing laboratories in the public sector and 57 in the private sector.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Maharashtra, Bengal Extend Lockdown Till Apr 30, Cases At 7529

Economic package for MSMEs

During the video conference on Saturday, CM Baghel stated that due to lack of instruction in the guidelines set by the Central Government for the purchase of test kits, there is a situation of doubt. Baghel also informed that the MSME sector in the state is constantly demanding an economic package as he stressed that the existence of MSMEs are important since the sector provides maximum employment. "An early economic package by the Central Government must be announced to save these industries," ANI quoted Baghel.

READ | 'Time To Be Under A Unified Command': Bengal Guv Condemns Lockdown Violations In State

Reflecting upon the situation of Coronavirus in the state, the Chief Minister stated that there 18 positive cases in the state out of which 10 have been cured and discharged. He added that seven people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have been admitted to AIIMS Raipur and are now stable. He also informed that so far 3,473 samples have been taken and there is a need to take almost 3,000-5,000 samples daily to determine whether the situation is under control or not in the state.

READ | PM Instructs Ministries To Resume Operations From 13 Apr With Restricted Staff: Sources

Masks Mandatory in Chattisgarh

CM Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday also made it mandatory for all to wear a mask while stepping out in the state. Taking to Twitter, Baghel said, "Until further notice, it is mandatory for all persons to wear a face mask/cover while out of house/in public places. This decision is issued in public interest by the state government."

READ | 'Jaan Bhi Aur Jahan Bhi': PM Modi Shares New Mantra With Chief Ministers On COVID-19 Fight

(With ANI Inputs)