CM Kejriwal Promises Free COVID Vaccine In Delhi If Centre Fails To Do So

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that his Government will provide coronavirus vaccine free to the people of Delhi in case the Centre fails to fulfill its promise. The Delhi CM said that he has appealed to the Centre for ensuring free vaccination in the country as there are many people who may not afford the vaccine.

'Vaccine will be provided for free to people of Delhi'

"I request everyone to not spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. I had appealed to the Central government that COVID-19 vaccination should be provided free of cost to all. If the Centre does not do it and a need arises, the vaccine will be provided for free to people of Delhi," Kejriwal said while meeting the family of Dr. Hitesh Gupta who died due to COVID-19.

Kejriwal expressed gratitude for Dr. Hitesh Gupta's sacrifice and service to the people of Delhi, after meeting and providing financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to his family. "We had started a scheme to encourage Corona warriors and under it, I have come to provide help of Rs 1 crore to the family. His wife is educated and we will recruit her in the Delhi Government," CM Kejriwal said.

On January 11, PM Modi had assured that state governments will not have to bear the cost of vaccines to be injected to 3 crore frontline warriors in the first phase. While interacting with all state Chief Ministers on the vaccine rollout, PM Modi had also announced the launch of the COWIN app which is mandatory for receiving the vaccine shot.

Aiming to vaccinate 3 crore frontline workers in the first phase, PM Modi said apart from health workers sanitation workers, defense forces, Police and other paramilitary forces will also be vaccinated. He had also urged the people to continue the ongoing COVID protocols amid vaccination.

(With ANI Inputs)