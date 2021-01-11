After AAP MLA Somnath Bharti Faces Ink Attack In Rae Bareli, Kejriwal Takes A Dig At Yogi 

After APP MLA Somnath Bharti was attacked with ink and later arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed CM Yogi Adityanath-led state government. Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Our MLA Somnath Bharti was going to see your government school, but he was attacked with ink and was then arrested. Are your schools so bad? If someone goes to see your schools then why do you get so scared?"

योगीजी, हमारे MLA सोमनाथ भारती जी आपका सरकारी स्कूल देखने जा रहे थे।उन पर स्याही फिंकवा दी? और फिर उन्हें ही गिरफ़्तार कर लिया? आपके स्कूल इतने ज़्यादा ख़राब हैं क्या? कोई आपका स्कूल देखने जाए तो आप इतना डर क्यों जाते हो?स्कूल ठीक कीजिए।नहीं करना आता तो मनीष सिसोदिया से पूछ लीजिए https://t.co/ryz1xVbeFF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 11, 2021

Taking a fresh jibe at the UP government, Delhi Chief Minister directed CM Yogi to fix the school instead of attacking his party workers. He said, "Fix the school. If you do not want to, then ask Manish Sisodia."

Uttar Pradesh: AAP MLA attacked with ink

आदित्यनाथ सरकार की तानाशाही चरम पर है @AamAadmiParty ने स्कूल,अस्पताल की बदहाली का सवाल उठाया तो आदित्यनाथ जी ने AAP नेताओं को आतंकित करना शुरू कर दिया पूर्व मंत्री व विधायक @attorneybharti पर रायबरेली में भाजपाईयों ने हमला कर दिया और सोमनाथ को ही पुलिस ने गिरफ़्तार कर लिया है। pic.twitter.com/WJDwVzCjxh — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) January 11, 2021

Hitting out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that the dictatorship of UP government is at its peak. Pointing towards the ink attack on Somnath Bharti, Singh said, "When AAP tried to question the state government on the plight of schools and hospitals, the state's BJP government started terrorising our party leaders, former ministers and MLAs."

आदित्यनाथ जी एक नही एक हज़ार बार AAP नेताओं हमले करा लो उत्तर प्रदेश के स्कूलों की बदहाली का मुद्दा हम उठाते रहेंगे स्कूलों के नाम पर हज़ारों करोड़ रुपये डकारा गया है तुम्हारा भ्रष्टाचार भी उजागर करेंगे बेईमानो। pic.twitter.com/p8ogRpBHcW — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) January 11, 2021

While stating that Yogi Adityanath-led state government has attacked Aam Aadmi Party leaders several times, Sanjay Singh said that his party will continue to raise the issue of schools and hospitals in the state. Accusing UP government of duping thousands of crores of rupees in the name of schools, AAP leader said that the corruption of Uttar Pradesh government will be soon exposed.

Asserting that the schools in Uttar Pradesh have turned into "Bhoot Mahal", Singh said that this is the reason why CM Yogi is afraid to show the schools. 'Despite the numerous crimes your government commits against us, we are determined to look at the state of schools in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

