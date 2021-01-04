Mamata Banerjee Backs Farmers' Stir; WB Assembly To Pass Resolution Against Agrarian Laws

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the Legislative Assembly shall be convened to pass a resolution against the three farm laws. So far, the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Delhi have passed similar resolutions. Throwing her weight behind the protesting farmers, she called upon the Centre to repeal The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

According to her, this was necessary to protect the interests of the farmers as well as consumers. Accusing the government of having a "political intention" for introducing the laws, she again urged the Union government to sit with farmers. Banerjee has talked to the farmers over the phone twice when a delegation of TMC MPs visited the protest site.

Addressing a press conference, WB CM Mamata Banerjee remarked, "I am totally in favour of farmers. We completely agree with the farmers' demands. I also urge that the government should withdraw these three bills at the earliest. This is in the interest of the country and farmers. This is necessary to save farmers, agriculture and to ensure that the people don't have to purchase at more price. Otherwise, you will see the rates of potatoes and onions (soaring) once the winter season ends. The godowns were made first and the farmer bills were introduced later. It is absolutely clear that there is a political intention. That's why they are not withdrawing it. There cannot be a solution by political pollution. The only solution is to sit with the farmers and revoke the three laws."

Will make arrangements to convene assembly session soon to pass resolution against three new farm laws: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at a press conference — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 4, 2021

Talks remain inconclusive

Meanwhile, the stalemate over the agrarian laws continued as the 8th round of talks between the farmers' unions and the Centre could not yield any outcome. In the previous deliberations, the Union government had agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use. During the meeting, the farmer leaders rejected the proposal to have a clause-by-clause discussion of the farm laws.

They also refused to budge from the demand to repeal the agrarian legislation. Reportedly, the unions again rejected the Centre's offer to form a committee to examine the agrarian laws. Moreover, there was no consensus on legalising Minimum Support Price. The next round of talks will be held at 2 pm on January 8 which shall again centre around the farmers' concerns over the MSP and the three farm laws.

