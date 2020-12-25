WATCH: CM Mamata Banerjee Dances With Santhali Artists At Event In Poll-bound West Bengal

Amid campaigning for West Bengal assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's video where she's dancing at a Santhali event went viral. Mamata Banerjee attended the Bangla Sangeet Mela event and was seen dancing with Basanti Hembram, who was awarded state government’s Sangeet Samman. At the Bangla Sangeet Mela, 2020, Hembram and several other artistes performed a traditional Santhali welcome dance called Dong, when she called the CM to join her. The TMC Chief joined along with Trinamool MP Saugata Roy.

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee broke into a dance during the opening of Bangla Sangeet Mela 2020 in Kolkata yesterday pic.twitter.com/TLDQOvyXBr — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

Bengal Sangeet Mela

Over 5,000 singers from across West Bengal will be performing in a music festival to be held in Kolkata from December 24 to 31. The state's Information and Cultural Affairs Department said in a statement that several veteran singers were felicitated at the 'Bangla Sangeet Mela' that was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on December 23 at 'Uttirno'. "Over 5,000 musicians from across the state, representing various genres of music, will perform in auditoriums, including Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha, Rabindra Okakura Bhavan, Phanibhusan Bidyabinod Jatramanch and in open-air stages," a department official said. 'Paray Paray Sangeet Mela', music soirees in various localities, will also be held in the evening hours from December 24-31 to take the festival to every nook and corner of the city. As part of the festival, an exhibition - 'Tribute to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay on his birth centenary year' - will be held at Gaganendra Pradarshashala on the life and works of the legendary singer, he said. Along with the music carnival, 'Biswabangla Loksanskriti Utsav' will be held in open-air theatres in the city from December 29 to January 1.

Mamata Banerjee had earlier extended her wishes to the Santhal people on the Santhali Language Day, stating that the day is of extreme pride after years of struggles & sacrifices.

My heartiest greetings to all my Santhal sisters & brothers on the auspicious Santhali Language Day.



This is the day of extreme pride after years of struggles & sacrifices. Johar! pic.twitter.com/z9cxsVHQA4 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 22, 2020

