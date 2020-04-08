Maha CM Uddhav Seeks Help Of Retired & Unemployed Medical Professionals To Fight COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday made an appeal to the retired soldiers having experience in medical corps, retired nurses and ward boys and unemployed medical professionals to join hands with the government in the fight against COVID-19. He stressed that the state deeply valued the services of individuals having such courage. Thereafter, he mentioned that interested persons can write to Covidyoddha@gmail.com.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "I want to make an important appeal especially to retired soldiers who have experience in medical corps, many retired nurses and ward boys who have experience. There are some nurses and ward boys who have completed their education but have not been employed. I want to appeal to them that if you have the courage to participate in this war (against COVID-19), come forward and join us. Maharashtra needs you."

Maharashtra CM advises people to wear masks

Citing that he and his ministerial colleagues had worn a mask at the recent Cabinet meeting, Thackeray asked people to follow suit. He noted that this was applicable to people leaving their homes. Additionally, he reminded the residents about disposing of the masks in a proper manner. Out of Maharashtra's total COVID-19 tally of 1018, 590 novel coronavirus patients have been detected in Mumbai so far. 64 people in the state have died due to the novel coronavirus.

"If you are stepping out of your home for buying essentials, please wear a mask. I'm saying this for your own safety You should be careful while using and disposing of the mask. One should not dispose of the mask in an open place. You can burn your mask after using it, but ensure that it does not trigger another crisis," he added.

